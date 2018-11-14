Pewaris Muda: Valuable life lessons learned first-hand

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman taking a picture with one of the participants of the programme. — Picture courtesy of Department of Information Malaysia

MUAR, Nov 14 — If you are a student, the year-end semester break is when you either head off on a vacation with friends or go home so you can eat your mother’s cooking!

However, for 160 selected youths who participated in the Pewaris Muda 2018 programme, it was a chance of a lifetime to learn about another culture right here in their own country.

Pewaris Muda is an annual national youth leadership programme aimed at empowering the next generation of young Malaysians.

This time round, the participants who came from all over Malaysia — including Sabah and Sarawak — were paired with 24 families in the Parit Bugis area of Muar, Johor for a four-day homestay programme.

They got a taste of rural life in a Javanese village setting.

Angeline Sherlyn Franky (left) and S. Kiran felt their stay in Parit Bugis really opened up their eyes to a new culture. — Picture by Ben Tan

Among the participants was S. Kiran from Ampang, Selangor who made it a point to learn more about the rural Malay-Javanese culture.

“I am grateful that I was selected for this programme as I have gained a lot of valuable knowledge and experience from my adopted family in Parit Bugis,” said the 18-year-old student from Syuen College in Kuala Lumpur.

Kiran said he was surprised that the villagers in Parit Bugis still held on to their Javanese heritage so strongly; the language, food and also culture.

“It was my first time experiencing Javanese heritage through food such as Nasi Ambeng and also unique culture such as the Barongan folk dance.

“As a Pewaris Muda 2018 participant, the experience gained was definitely something unforgettable and will be shared with my family and friends,” said Kiran.

Another participant, Angeline Sherlyn Franky, 18, said she initially felt out of place in the Javanese village.

But it did not take the Kuching Polytechnic student long to adapt to life there.

“What made it easier for us to feel at home was our adopted parents’ friendly and understanding nature,” said Angeline, adding that it was also her first time experiencing Javanese culture.

Participants trying their hand at cooking during a ‘rewang’ (mass volunteer cooking) event in Parit Bugis. — Picture courtesy of Department of Information Malaysia

Angeline, who has been to Johor before, said the experience of living in Parit Bugis made her appreciate other cultures.

“Everyday life for the people in Parit Bugis is very different from ours and I will share my experience with others in Sarawak,” she added.

She said the programme was a good initiative by the government as it provides an opportunity for college students to experience the many different cultures in Malaysia.

Angeline added that the insight gained from the programme deepened the feelings of respect and understanding for others in our multi-ethnic and multi-religious country.

Information Department director-general Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman said this was the 16th edition of the annual programme.

“The concept and location for the programme varies each year. Parit Bugis was selected due to its unique Javanese culture,” he said, adding that the area is also well-known as a homestay destination popular with tourists.

Taking part in a ‘gotong-royong’ event like the one here helps build a sense of community. — Picture courtesy of Department of Information Malaysia

Ibrahim added that the Pewaris Muda 2018 programme aims to foster the spirit of patriotism and love for the country among the younger generation.

“In addition, the purpose of the programme is also to form a youth network that can assist the Information Department in disseminating government policies to the general public, with an emphasis on their peers.

“We also want to empower the spirit of unity among today’s youth irrespective of their race and religion in an effort to nurture positive values for the younger generation,” he said.

The Pewaris Muda 2018 programme’s closing ceremony was officiated by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who is also the Muar MP.

He said the government supports such programmes in order for today’s youths to get positive life experiences.

“I expect more similar programmes to be organised because it will also prepare the youths for more challenges in their lives,” he said.

Pewaris Muda is an initiative by the Information Department, under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry. It is also held with the co-operation of various state governments.