Mat Yo: Malaysia’s lucky charm?

Malaysia’s Norshahrul Idlan Talaha celebrates his second goal during the AFF Suzuki Cup group A match against Laos in Kuala Lumpur November 12,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Norshahrul Idlan Talaha is playing in his fifth Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign and he’s hitting peak form at just the right time.

With Malaysia’s toughest opponents Vietnam awaiting their arrival on the 16th, Norshahrul better known at Mat Yo will play a big part in proceedings not just for his knack for goals but the fact whenever he’s started against Vietnam, Malaysia have won.

When asked after the match against Laos yesterday, where his two late goals sealed the win for Malaysia, if he feels the weight of expectations on him to score every time the two nations meet he said: “As a striker there’s always pressure on you. Be it from the fans, management or the coaches. The key is how you handle that pressure during the game.

“Vietnam aren’t pushovers and we have to go there more than prepared,” added the 32-year-old.

In his debut campaign in 2010, Mat Yo, created history, guiding Malaysia to its first ever triumph. They beat Vietnam 2-0 in the semifinals at home then drew 0-0 in Hanoi in that campaign. Mat Yo was part of a formidable strike force with Safee Sali, who also won the Golden Boot with five goals.

In 2014, Mat Yo did one better.

Malaysia were upset 2-1 at home against Vietnam and were destined to be knocked out of the competition but in the return leg in Hanoi, upset the odds to beat them 4-2 and progress into the finals 5-3 on aggregate. In Hanoi, Mat Yo scored Malaysia’s second goal in the 16th minute.

Despite his successful exploits against Vietnam and seemingly hitting peak form, Mat Yo doesn’t feel like he’s a lucky charm for Malaysia.

“I feel it’s still very early days to say if I’m in peak condition or form. There’re still plenty of matches to play,” said the Pahang striker.

“We struggled against Laos but with the help from my team mates and our relentless attacks in the second half we got the goals in the end.

“We have to credit coach Cheng Hoe as well as his tactical changes. Against Vietnam it’ll be a harder task, hence, even though people are expecting me to score I’m not here to hog the limelight.

“I’d love my team mates to get in on the goals and ultimately get us the victory.”