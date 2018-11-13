Gobind: MCMC will handle MYTV issue

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak attend a dialogue in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Minister Gobind Singh Deo is leaving it entirely to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to decide what to do with MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd.

The communications and multimedia minister added that he was not privy to the details.

“I was informed that in a week or two, it (MCMC) will come out with solutions from the discussion.

“I think we will be able to identify the problem and see if we can move ahead,” he told reporters after opening the Digital Transformation Asia 2018, today.

On October 11, MCMC said in a statement that the disruption in the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTTV) services was due to some unresolved commercial issues between MYTV and its vendor.

However, it said viewers would still be able to watch free-to-air television services on the current analogue platform.

MYTV was appointed by the government to develop and operate the infrastructure and network of DTTV for the country to migrate from analogue to digital television.