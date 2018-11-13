Sabah insists controversial dam needed

Anthony said the water demand from households and industries is increasing daily and the government must find a viable solution soon. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — The state government must go ahead with the unpopular decision to build a dam to solve the state’s water woes, said state Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony.

He said that the government is looking at two locations: Kaiduan, which drew strong opposition when announced by the previous government, and Mandalipau, which is located just down the river.

“Under the previous government, the Kaiduan dam will have the capacity to produce 1,000 million litres of water per day.

“After taking a look at the water supply situation in the West Coast around Beaufort, Papar, Putatan, Kota Kinabalu, Inanam and up to Tuaran, there is between 10 to 15 per cent shortage, so we need an alternative, whether we like it or not, we need a dam,” he said during the question and answer session in state assembly here today.

Anthony said the water demand from households and industries is increasing daily and the government must find a viable solution soon.

“We are in the final stages of deciding where to build a dam,” said Anthony, adding that the Mandalipau dam only had 40 per cent of the capacity of the Kaiduan location.

The Kaiduan dam, mooted by Barisan Nasional, drew severe opposition from the natives, as almost 1,000 people will be displaced. Political parties, including DAP, have been seen calling for the cancellation of the dam in order to preserve native land rights.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has also said the government might have to solve the issue of water shortage with the unpopular dam, noting that the long-term effects of having water supply at a lower price would be worth it.