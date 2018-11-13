Cops may get new SOP on special needs suspects, Parliament told

Azis said there is no detailed information as of yet on how to handle disabled or special needs individuals. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Police procedures on arrest and detention may be updated to cater for those with special needs, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said such procedures are currently bound by the Inspector-General’s Standing Order D204.

“The order explains the powers of arrest, how it is to be done, actions to be taken after the arrest, applying for police bail, among others.

“However there is no detailed information as of yet on how to handle disabled or special needs individuals,” Azis said in Dewan Rakyat today.

He said his ministry is conducting a study on the matter, with the police to adopt the improvements determined from there.

“These include a study on how to conduct arrests on such individuals, including preparing a special room for the documentation process, police bail, medical reports, release from custody, and other matters which have to be included in the Standing Order.

“Alongside improving the SOPs, police personnel will also likely be trained on how to handle such cases,” Azis said, adding that the ministry will work with its Women, Family and Community Development counterpart and other NGOs to refine existing procedures and ensure it is sensitive to the needs of special needs or disabled individuals.

He was answering a query from Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh Karpal Singh, who asked if the government planned to make specific amendments to police SOPs when dealing with the arrest of special needs suspects, and plausible protections afforded to them in such instances.