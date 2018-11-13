See this trailer for VR animated short film ‘Crow: The Legend’ (VIDEO)

‘Crow: The Legend’ features the voice talents of John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, Constance Wu, Tye Sheridan, Diego Luna and Liza Koshy.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — Baobab Studios has released a new trailer for animated indie short film Crow: The Legend.

Based on a Native American folk tale, it centres on a crow who must make a sacrifice when winter arrives to save his friends. The short film features the voice talents of John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, Constance Wu, Tye Sheridan, Diego Luna and Liza Koshy.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Crow: The Legend is a exciting new animated movie starring John Legend as Crow, the most popular and admired animal in the forest with his magnificent colours and beautiful voice. But when the very first winter arrives, can Crow make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends?”

Crow: The Legend will be released on YouTube and Interactive VR (Oculus) on November 15.