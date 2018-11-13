Cabinet scraps death sentence for 33 offences

Datuk Liew Vui Keong gives a speech at Universiti Malaya October 10, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Cabinet has decided that the death penalty for 33 offences under eight acts of law be abolished, and this includes Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said the decision, which was reached collectively, also encompassed the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971; Firearms Act 1960, Kidnapping Act 1961, Armed Forces Act 1972.

Also in the list are the Water Services Industries Act 2006; Strategic Trade Act 2010 and Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

"Following the Cabinet decision, a Cabinet memorandum has been circulated to the relevant ministries for their comments and to get public feedback on it,” he said during the Question-and Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) who wanted to know the government’s position on abolishing the death penalty, whether there will be exceptions for extremely cruel crimes,

Meanwhile, Liew also told the House that the bill on the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) was expected to be tabled at the next sitting of Parliament after all issues and polices were finalised.

He said follow-up meetings on the setting up of the IPCMC had agreed that it should be truly independent, effective and have the powers to tackle problems involving the police force.

"The framework takes into consideration powers that are more holistic and in line with existing laws and are currently in force,” he said when replying to a question from Maria Chin Abdullah (PH-Petaling Jaya).

Liew said the police’s rights would also be assured as enshrined in Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

In September, the government had announced the setting up of the IPCMC to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC). — Bernama