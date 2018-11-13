Report: Maszlee denies getting axed in reshuffle, points to syllabus revamp

Maszlee said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made no mention about a Cabinet reshuffle when the two last met. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik cited the prime minister’s instruction for him to shake up the current school curricula as evidence he was not part of a rumoured Cabinet reshuffle.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, the Simpang Renggam MP also said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not breach the topic of reshuffling when the two last met.

"He asked me to overhaul the curriculum and not about the Cabinet.

"Don't tell me while there is a matter that needs to have a four-year commitment, the Cabinet would be reshuffled,” he was quoted saying after visiting SMK Putrajaya Presint 16(1) to check on the preparations for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

A news portal alleged that Dr Mahathir will reshuffle his Cabinet over dissatisfaction with the performance of some ministers, naming Maszlee and fellow PPBM leader Datuk Seri Rina Harun as possible casualties.

Other ministers such as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declined to comment on the rumour today, saying only that it is the PM’s prerogative to alter the composition of his Cabinet at any time.