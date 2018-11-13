Malaysia's gross capital stock rises to RM3.7t

Malaysia's fixed assets in total are up a notch at RM3.7 trillion, says the Statistics Department. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Malaysia’s accumulated investments in terms of fixed assets presented by Gross Capital Stock stood at RM3.7 trillion in 2017 compared with the RM3.6 trillion recorded in 2016, said the Department of Statistics (DoS).

In a statement today, the department said Net Capital Stock, which represents the wealth of the Malaysian economy, increased to RM2.3 trillion in 2017 from RM2.2 trillion in 2016.

“The services sector remained the largest contributor to Net Capital Stock with a share of 67.6 per cent. Mining and quarrying constituted 16.3 per cent and the manufacturing sector was at 12.8 per cent,” it said.

The DoS said in 2017, the value of fixed assets in the services sector was the largest at RM1.6 trillion, a 4.1 per cent growth, compared with the 3.6 per cent growth recorded in 2016.

“The growth in the services sector was attributed to an expansion in finance, insurance, real estate and business service activities in Malaysia,” it added. — Bernama