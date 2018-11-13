Watch us world, Dr M says Malaysia and Singapore exemplary in conflict resolution

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia and Singapore had continued with good relations despite separating in 1963. — Picture courtesy of the Department of Information Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — Malaysia and Singapore are examples to the world on how neighbouring nations can resolve their conflicts peacefully, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Speaking at the National University of Singapore (NUS), the prime minister said both countries had continued with good relations despite separating in 1963.

“There may be some competition but by and large we’ve been able to resolve these problems in a very peaceful way.

“It’s something that should be noted by many countries,” he said, mentioning that some countries prefer to solve problems with violence and war instead.

“In the case of Malaysia and Singapore we hope we have set an example of how neighbouring countries can resolve problems between them,” he added.

MORE TO COME