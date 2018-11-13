Nik Nazmi: PKR must heed all poll grouses

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad cautioned PKR leaders against only entertaining grievances from any one faction.― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Incumbent PKR youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad urged the party’s leadership today to address all complaints raised over the party’s controversial election.

The Setiawangsa MP also cautioned the party leaders against only entertaining grievances from any one faction.

“The party leadership should take note of the many complaints that have been raised regarding the elections process, not only from members and candidates but from all quarters.

“Let’s not just nitpick on one or two divisions that benefit one side but the entire process,” he told Malay Mail today.

Nik Nazmi said the leadership should work to ensure that the integrity of the party polls is not compromised now or in the future.

“They must be responsive to aspirations and expectations of all Malaysians,” he said, adding that the members cast their votes based on the ideas of the party.

Nik Nazmi also reiterated that no conclusions should be drawn before the official announcement of the results have been made and urged members to remain calm.

Following the end of the party election in Sarawak on Sunday, incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali declared himself the informal winner over Rafizi Ramli in the contest for the deputy presidency.

Earlier, the central election committee announced that there would not be a re-election at Julau branch in Sarawak, and said that the results for PKR Tawau and Pensiangan will be revealed once checks are done.

Committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din said in a statement the decision was made based on a vote-counting analysis, which showed all the voting data was saved and no votes were found to be missing as the data was uploaded on to the “cloud” system.

Previously, the result from PKR Julau was suspended pending investigations due to an alleged “cyberattack” on the tablets used for the e-voting at the polling centre.