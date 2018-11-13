What reshuffle? Ministers direct queries to PM

Muhyiddin (centre) said only that it was Dr Mahathir’s right as the PM to decide the composition of his Cabinet at any time. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Pakatan Harapan ministers declined to comment on a rumoured Cabinet reshuffle motivated ostensibly by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s dissatisfaction with the performance of some members of his administration.

Home Affairs Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said only that it was Dr Mahathir’s right as the PM to decide the composition of his Cabinet at any time.

“It is not for me to comment but you have to ask the PM whether it is true or not.

“As far as I am concerned, I am not aware of such plans unless you ask PM .it is his prerogative,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, today.

MORE TO COME