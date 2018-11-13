Bursa remains negative at mid-morning

Market breadth remained bearish with losers outnumbering gainers 511 to 156, while 243 unchanged, 972 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained negative at mid-morning today due to the lingering weak sentiment in the market, in line with the negative performance of regional peers following the overnight tumble on Wall Street.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 12.89 points to 1,683.25 from Monday’s close of 1,696.14.

The index opened 9.48 points lower at 1,686.66 today.

Market breadth remained bearish with losers outnumbering gainers 511 to 156, while 243 unchanged, 972 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 772.02 million units valued at RM480.93 million.

A dealer said investors had dumped Asian shares, including those on Bursa Malaysia after the sharp overnight fall on the US markets dragged by a sell-off in Apple and technology stocks.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index was 0.99 per cent lower at 3,037.66, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.42 per cent to 25,269.10 and Japan’s Nikkei decreased 3.21 per cent to 21,554.45.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased eight sen to RM9.12, Public Bank declined 22 sen to RM24.46, Tenaga was 10 sen weaker at RM14.74, CIMB lost five sen to RM5.46, while Petronas Chemicals was unchanged at RM9.57.

Of actives, Securemetric rose 30.5 sen to 55.5 sen, while Sapura Engergy and Orion eased half-a-sen each to 37.5 sen and 9.5 sen respectively, while Hibiscus and Sino Hua-An trimmed two sen each to RM1.10 and 23 sen respectively.

Dutch Lady topped the losers list by giving up 96 sen for RM63.00, followed by Panasonic Manufacturing which eased 60 sen to RM37.66, Heineken dropped 36 sen to RM19.40, MPI shed 34 sen to RM12.06 and Time Dotcom was down 32 sen to RM7.58.

The FBM Emas Index skidded 79.59 points at 11,679.44, the FBMT 100 Index fell 78.75 points to 11,519.00 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 82.18 points weaker at 11,838.61.

The FBM 70 slipped 56.74 points to 13,648.99 and the FBM Ace Index was 33.56 points easier at 4,925.37.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slumped 106.78 points to 16,964.18, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.27 of-a-point to 172.71 and the Plantation Index declined 79.49 points to 7,238.75. — Bernama