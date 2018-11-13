Exco: Landslide-hit Bukit Kukus project exempt from EIA

Last month, a landslide hit the construction site of the project at Bukit Kukus, killing nine foreign workers and injuring several others. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — The Bukit Kukus paired road project does not have an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, the state legislative assembly heard today.

Local government and housing development committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said this was because the infrastructure project was exempted from submitting an EIA to the Department of Environment (DOE) for approval.

“An Environmental Management Plan and an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan were prepared to ensure the construction of the road could be implemented safely,” he said.

Jagdeep was replying to an oral question by Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN — Sungai Dua) on whether the state government and local council conducted an EIA for the project.

Yusoff also asked why the state government continued with the project when the soil structure was loose.

Jagdeep stressed that the issue of loose soil structure did not arise in this case

“I want to stress that this was not a landslide of the hill, it was a landslide of man-made earth put there for road purposes and working platform,” he said.

He said it was not the hill that collapsed, just the man-made portion, adding that the cause of the fatal landslide is still under investigation.

The exco said the state government and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) have formed a special committee to investigate.

Jagdeep said the paired road project linking Paya Terubong to Relau covers 5km where 800m will be constructed by Geo Valley Sdn Bhd, 1.4km by PLB Land Sdn Bhd and the remaining portion by MBPP.

“MBPP held an open tender to appoint a contractor for the project and the project commenced on January 14, 2016, and is expected to complete by 2020,” he said.

The contractor appointed was Syarikat Yuta Maju Sdn Bhd.

Last month, a landslide hit the construction site of the project, killing nine foreign workers and injuring several others.

Various government agencies including the police are still investigating the incident.