PPBM doesn’t have ‘special task force’ for Umno, says Muhyiddin

Muhyiddin denied that PPBM is deliberately enticing Opposition lawmakers to boost its representation in Parliament. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said his party does not have a dedicated team to get Umno members to cross over.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president denied that the ruling party is deliberately enticing Opposition lawmakers to boost its representation in Parliament or the state assemblies as alleged by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

“There is no special task force being set up by Bersatu in particular to approach them to join us. That is not part of our plan,” Muhyiddin told reporters at Parliament, using the shorter name for PPBM.

MORE TO COME