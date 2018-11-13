Several candidates identified for IIUM presidency, says Maszlee

Maszlee, who has agreed to step down as IIUM president, said the names will be submitted to Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang, who is also the constitutional head of IIUM. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 — Several candidates who are internationally known but are not politicians have been identified for the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) president post, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Maszlee, who has agreed to step down as IIUM president, said the names will be submitted to Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang, who is also the constitutional head of IIUM.

“The next president of IIUM must be someone who is known internationally and has an impeccable reputation,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putrajaya Presint 16 (1) here today to get a first-hand view of the start of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Examination 2018.

His appointment as IIUM president became mired in controversy with many saying that as Education Minister, he should not be holding the post.

He has acceded to a request by the Cabinet to relinquish the post.

On another matter, Mazlee said media reports saying that he would be dropped as Education Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle were mere rumours and that his recent meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was only about revamping the education curriculum. — Bernama