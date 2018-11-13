Macau suffers US$192m loss from Typhoon Mangkhut

China's Macao Special Administrative Region took a US$192 million from Typhoon Mangkhut in September 2018. — AFP pic

MACAO, Nov 13 — The economic losses caused by Typhoon Mangkhut to China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) earlier this year were estimated at 1.55 billion Macanese patacas (US$192 million or RM802 million), China’s Xinhua News Agency reported the SAR's statistics service as saying.

The losses included direct losses worth of 520 million patacas (about US$64.4 million) and indirect losses worth of 1.03 billion patacas (about US$127.6 million), the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) said yesterday.

The DSEC also said the estimation mainly covered economic losses of businesses, as well as losses pertaining to homes and vehicles of households, municipal facilities, and certain public service systems.

Typhoon Mangkhut struck Macao on September16 injuring 15 people. — Bernama