12 hurt after bus rams trailer on LPT

KUANTAN, Nov 13 — Twelve people were injured when an express bus rammed the back of a lubricant oil laden trailer at Kilometre 95, of the East Coast Expressway at 1.15am today.

Temerloh District Police chief ACP Zundin Mahmood said the injured victims were five women and four male passengers including two Nepalese, bus driver and the trailer’s driver and attendant.

‘‘The bus driver allegedly failed to control the bus when heading to Kuantan from the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS). Both vehicles were on the right lane when the accident occurred.

‘‘The victims only sustained light injuries such as cuts, bumps and broken teeth and were sent to the Bentong Hospital,” he said when contacted here, today. — Bernama