First teaser trailer released for ‘Toy Story 4’ (VIDEO)

The first ‘Toy Story’ movie, directed by John Lasseter, was released in 1995. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — Coming summer 2019 — nine years after the last instalment — Toy Story 4 now has a first teaser trailer featuring favourite characters from the franchise, not to mention a newcomer who’s set to shake up life for the toys.

Yesterday, Disney-Pixar shared the first teaser for the fourth movie in the Toy Story franchise, slated for June 21 release. Fans of the talking toys will see all their favourite characters return, with the likes of Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Mr. Potato Head back for a new adventure.

Josh Cooley takes over from Lee Unkrich in the director’s chair, helming his first full-length feature film with Toy Story 4. This latest adventure follows Woody in his new home with Bonnie. When she adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her collection, a road trip adventure with old and new friends shows Woody just how big the world can be for a toy.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return to voice the cult characters of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Other returning voices include Joan Cusack as Jessie, Annie Potts as Bo Peep and Estelle Harris as Mrs Potato Head.

Toy Story 3, released in 2010, grossed more than US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) worldwide, making it the biggest hit of the franchise, which debuted in 1995. — AFP-Relaxnews