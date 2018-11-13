Is Celine Dion about to reveal a debut kids’ fashion collection?

Celine Dion shared a video suggesting she will launch a debut kids’ fashion collection today. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 13 — Could the famous Canadian singer, Celine Dion, be gearing up to launch her debut kids’ ready-to-wear brand? A video shared on various social media sites, showing the singer supposedly being arrested, appears to suggest as much.

Although it’s currently difficult to establish any clear link between Dion getting cuffed by the cops and the imminent unveiling of a clothing collection for kids and teens, it would seem that the singer is indeed set to launch into the world of junior fashion.

At the end of a short 10-second video posted to Dion’s Twitter account, the name “Celinununu” appears with a link (www.celinununu.com) to a ready-to-wear clothing website with designs in sizes ranging from newborn to 14 years and taglines referencing “gender neutral clothing.” The star also announces a “Grand unveiling tomorrow ... — Team Celine.”

Everything seems to point towards the imminent unveiling of a debut kids’ fashion brand from the singer. The online store currently features T-shirts, sweaters, jackets, leggings, pants, dresses, slippers and a handful of accessories, such as blankets. Price-wise, sweaters come in around the US$60 (RM252) to US$65 mark, leggings start from US$42, and pants are priced around US$60. A leather jacket retails for US$290.

It looks like we’ll find out tomorrow whether the My Heart Will Go On singer is really behind the mysterious new project. — AFP-Relaxnews