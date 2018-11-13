Maszlee: SPM elective, non-core subjects to be pushed forward in 2019

A total of 421,706 candidates had registered to sit for SPM this year at 3,308 exam centres nationwide starting today. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 — All Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) elective and non-core subjects will be shifted to the end of September in early preparation for the floods beginning next year, said Minister of Education Maszlee Malik.

He said the matter was discussed with the Examinations Board and suggested the subjects be implemented early between the end of Sept and early October.

Among the subjects involved were Arabic Language, Punjabi Language, Kadazan Language, Iban Language, Literature, Islamic Tasawwur and Vocational Technical subjects, he said.

“We want to prioritise students sitting for the subjects by making it more flexible and enabling them to sit for it early so they will not be affected during the flood season.

“We are recommending the matter based on experiences of previous floods,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putrajaya Presint 16 (1) here today in conjunction with the 2018 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

A total of 421,706 candidates had registered to sit for SPM this year at 3,308 exam centres nationwide starting today.

Before the SMK Putrajaya Presint 16 (1) SPM candidates entered the examination hall, Maszlee shook hands with them gave them encouragements. He also participated in prayer (doa) with the students.

Meanwhile, Maszlee also said that the Ministry of Education would follow the standard operating procedure and were prepared to transfer SPM candidates to other centres in case of floods.

“We are prepared, well-prepared for any situation of floods and other incidents during the SPM examination,” he said. — Bernama