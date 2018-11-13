CM urges Sarawakians to take ownership in fight against rabies

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said members of the public could follow the Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page for the latest information on the rabies outbreak in the state. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 13 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg wants the general public to take ownership in the fight against rabies and report any rabies-related matters to the 24— hous Rabies Hotline.

He said members of the public could also follow the Sarawak Disaster Information (SDI) Facebook page for the latest information on the rabies outbreak in the state .

“Numerous measures have been taken to fight rabies and the launching of this Rabies Awareness Signage will act as a permanent reminder to the public about the danger of rabies.

“This signage is an important safety communicating tool; as it helps to indicate various warnings which are the first line of defence against rabies,” he said when launchin the Rabies Awareness Signage at the lobby of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly Building here today.

Among others, this signage informs the public that the licensing and vaccination of pet dogs are mandatory and a breach of the local council by-laws will result in a fine of up to RM5,000.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman and Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian. — Bernama