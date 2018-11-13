Crayola nail polish is here, thanks to Sally Hansen

The Sally Hansen ‘Insta Dri’ Crayola nail polish in the shade ‘Atomic Tangerine’. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 13 — Sally Hansen has teamed up with Crayola on the colourful beauty project of your childhood dreams.

The manicure brand has launched a 12-shade nail polish line with the iconic crayon company.

The line comprises a version of the Sally Hansen “Insta Dri” nail polish, which is formulated with an all-in-one base and top coat, and marks the second time the two brands have come together to collaborate, following the launch of a debut collection in 2017.

“The NEW Sally Hansen + Crayola Insta-Dri Collection transports you back to that carefree time of colouring with crayons and sketching out vibrant creations,” explains the Sally Hansen website.

“Right now I’m seeing a lot of early 2000s inspiration in fashion — chrome wrap sunglasses and metallic leather -and metallic makeup trends, like overly illuminating highlighters and metallic lipsticks,” Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen’s Global Colour Ambassador, told Refinery29. “Nails tend to follow fashion and beauty trends.”

To that end, the collaboration has resulted in an eye-popping range of colours, from the zesty orange “Atomic Tangerine” to a rich “Bluetiful” royal blue tone. Purples, greens and pinks also feature heavily in the series.

Crayola seems to have been well and truly bitten by the beauty bug; back in June, the brand partnered with the online fast fashion giant Asos to launch an extensive 58-piece makeup collection spanning colour cosmetics for eyes, lips and face. — AFP-Relaxnews