Report: Dad prays man who sexually groomed daughter gets jail sentence

The suspected paedophile was reported to have been arrested at his house early this morning. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A 36-year-old man suspected of sexually grooming underage girls at several welfare homes and churches has been arrested, and the father of one of them could not be happier.

The suspected paedophile was reported to have been arrested at his house early this morning, The Star reported.

“It’s only the beginning, there is a long way to go.

“Now I pray the authorities do their job and send him to prison,” the father to one of the girls reportedly targeted by the suspect was quoted saying after hearing of his arrest.

Selangor criminal investigation chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat confirmed the arrest.

According to The Star, three police reports have been filed against the suspect.

The daily reported that the suspect was a volunteer at the homes and churches and has also been targeting girls he met on Facebook for the past 10 years, stalking them and inviting them to have sex with him.