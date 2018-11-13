Dido drops new song, announces first tour in 15 years

British singer Dido performs during the Live8 concert in Hyde Park in London in July 2005. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 13 — British singer-songwriter Dido has dropped a new song, announced a new album and revealed plans for an international tour that begins in May.

The Thank You and Here With Me singer is set to drop a new album called Still On My Mind on March 8, five years after her most recent LP, Girl Who Got Away.

She accompanied the album announcement with a first track, called Hurricanes, that is available to stream now.

Dido has likewise announced she’ll be touring Europe and North America in support of the album’s release, marking her first tour in 15 years.

She’ll kick off the tour in Prague on May 5, performing through Europe and the UK until the end of May. On June 13, the tour picks up in Chicago, with shows scheduled in the US and Canada through the end of June.

Find tour and ticket details at https://www.didomusic.com/. — AFP-Relaxnews