Lush unveils holiday campaign with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars

Lush Cosmetics’ Instagram that features Kim Chi. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 13 — Lush is going all-out on the glamour front this holiday season, with a campaign starring no fewer than three queens from the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The natural beauty giant has snapped up Kim Chi, Detox, and Shea Couleé to front its “Merry Dragmas” holiday campaign, as reported by Allure.

The queens are taking it in turn to reign over the Lush window displays, with Kim Chi kicking things off, followed by Detox, then Shea Couleé. The drag stars are all snapped wearing suitably out-there outfits that incorporate elements of the beauty brand’s products.

Each of the stars has selected a favourite Lush product to promote, with the trio choosing “Sleepy Shower Gel”, the “Shoot for the Stars Bath Bomb” and the “Candy Cane Reusable Bubble Bar” respectively.

The campaign isn’t the only major beauty project featuring the RuPaul’s Drag Race stars. The show’s host, RuPaul, has also reportedly teamed up with the makeup brand Mally Beauty on a cosmetics collection that will be released in early 2019.

Lush, which is famous for its colourful bath bombs and plant-based skincare essentials, has a long history of championing diversity via its various campaigns; earlier this year, the company partnered with the National Centre for Transgender Equality and the Canadian Centre for Gender & Sexual Diversity on a 14-day campaign dubbed “Trans Rights Are Human Rights”. — AFP-Relaxnews