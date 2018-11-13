Lil Wayne shares new tracks with Gucci Mane, Post Malone

Lil Wayne performing during the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — Lil Wayne dropped three new songs on streaming services over the weekend, including one each featuring Post Malone and Gucci Mane.

The songs follow the release of Lil Wayne’s album Tha Carter V in September, and one of them, What About Me, is an updated version of a track from that album that includes a new verse from Post Malone.

The other two tracks are titled Hasta La Vista and In This House, which features Gucci Mane.

While Lil Wayne has not shared any information about the tracks, they appear on streaming services alongside the artwork for Tha Carter V, suggesting they might be part of a deluxe edition of the album, although nothing has been confirmed. — AFP-Relaxnews