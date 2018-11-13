Najib’s former PR chief Stadlen left Malaysia before GE14, MACC confirms

MACC deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said Paul Geoffrey Stadlen had left Malaysia before GE14. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Former Apco Worldwide Malaysia managing director Paul Geoffrey Stadlen, who is sought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to assist its probe into the 1Malaysia DeveIopment Berhad (1MDB) scandal, left Malaysia before the 14th General Election that was held on May 9.

This was confirmed by MACC deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

“Yes, he left Malaysia before GE14,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

British newspaper The Daily Mail has reported that Stadlen, 39, is believed to have flown to London before heading to an unknown destination.

According to the report, he was believed to have fled from Malaysia but did not say when exactly he left.

The Briton’s last address in Malaysia was Unit A-29-8, Blok A, Loft Sentral Condominium, Jalan Stesen Sentral 5, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama