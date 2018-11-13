One killed in Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza

Security personnel check a damaged house in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, following a rocket attack from Gaza November 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

GAZA CITY, Nov 13 — One man was pulled dead from the ruins of a building in southern Israel hit by one of dozens of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, an emergency service said this morning.

It was the first confirmed death caused by the barrage of rocket fire from Gaza since yesterday afternoon in a flare-up following a deadly Israeli special forces operation in the enclave.

A woman also recovered from the building in Ashkelon was in a critical state, said the emergency services organisation United Hatzalah. The man killed was around 40 years old, according to media reports. — AFP