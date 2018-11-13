MB says third Johor-Singapore bridge to start 2019

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Osman said his state administration has given extensive public explanations concerning the third bridge and had not received negative feedback. — Pictures by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Construction for the third bridge linking Malaysia to Singapore will begin next year, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said.

The controversial bridge to replace the 95-year-old Causeway is among several other mega projects in Johor set to start in 2019, The Star reported and listed an airport in Mersing as another.

“The construction might take place next year and it may or may not be crooked as we have yet to finalise the design,” Osman was quoted saying in Johor Baru.

He added that the design for the third link is yet to be finalised and may defer from the original, which was previously touted to be a revival of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal for a “crooked bridge”.

Osman was also reported saying his state administration has given extensive public explanations concerning the third bridge and had not received negative feedback.

The MB was also reported explaining that the planned airport for Mersing is under the East Coast Economic Region development and is meant for light aircraft.

He added that the airport was not only to promote tourism but make Mersing a hub for the repair and maintenance of light aircraft.