UN chief Guterres urges maximum restraint in Gaza

Published 26 minutes ago on 13 November 2018

Flames rise after a rocket attack in Sderot, near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. — Reuters pic
GAZA CITY, Nov 13 — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this morning  urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint after Palestinians in Gaza fired scores of rockets and mortar bombs into southern Israel and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a UN spokesman said.

“He urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint. The United Nations Special Coordinator, Nickolay Mladenov, is working closely with Egypt and all concerned parties to restore calm,” Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement. — Reuters

