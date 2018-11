Martha McSally greets her supporters on election night after winning the Republican primary for the open US Senate seat in Tempe, Arizona, August 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

PHOENIX, Nov 13 — Arizona Republican Martha McSally conceded the razor-thin race for one of the state’s US Senate seats this moning to her Democratic opponent.

“I just called Kyrsten Sinema and congratulated her on becoming Arizona’s first female senator after a hard-fought battle,” McSally said in a video statement posted on Twitter. — AFP