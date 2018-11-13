Rosmah to be charged Thursday, her lawyer says

Malay Mail understands the charges are related to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s alleged involvement in the Sarawak solar energy project said to have been approved by her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. . ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will be back in the dock November 15 to face fresh charges over the alleged misuse of funds meant for Sarawak rural schools.

Her lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent said Rosmah has been ordered to present herself at the Sessions Court, housed in the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 8am this Thursday.

“Yes, my client will be charged on Thursday at Jalan Duta Court. Has to be there at 8am,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Malay Mail understands the charges are related to Rosmah’s alleged involvement in the Sarawak solar energy project said to have been approved by her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Malay Mail was also informed that Rosmah is to meet the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at its headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow morning to have her statement recorded over the Sarawak solar project.

Najib was summoned to the MACC headquarters last week, though he denied on Twitter that it was related to the Sarawak energy project.

Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid has also been summoned by MACC for questioning.

Whistleblower website Sarawak Report previously alleged that the contract to install solar panels at 369 schools was awarded to a Bintulu based transport company called Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd that had no track record in that industry.

Rosmah has been charged with laundering over RM7 million of funds said to be related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the Sessions Court on October 4.

Najib racked up dozens of criminal, corruption and money laundering charges in connection with 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd since July 4.