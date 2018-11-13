Whitaker will consult with ethics officials on possible recusals

People gather in front of city hall to take part in a protest to protect the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 — Acting US Attorney-General Matthew Whitaker will consult with senior ethics officials about any matters that could warrant his recusal, a Justice Department spokeswoman said today, after critics called on Whitaker to recuse himself from a Special Counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Acting Attorney-General Matt Whitaker is fully committed to following all appropriate processes and procedures at the Department of Justice, including consulting with senior ethics officials on his oversight responsibilities and matters that may warrant recusal,” Kerri Kupec said in a statement. — Reuters