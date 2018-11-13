13 years’ jail for Singaporean who stabbed, killed ex-girlfriend

On several occasions, Neo also told his friends that he wanted Soh to die an ugly death. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — A 29-year-old former customer relations executive was sentenced to 13 years behind bars yesterday after pleading guilty last year to fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

Angry and jealous that Soh Yuan Lin, 23, was dating other men despite being in an open relationship with him, Neo Chun Zheng plunged an army knife with a 9cm-long blade into her neck on November 26, 2015.

Soh died in hospital from her injuries three hours later.

Almost three years from that fateful night, a bespectacled Neo — clad in a purple prison jumpsuit with his head shaved — addressed the High Court yesterday.

Visibly emotional, he said: “I have completely failed her, and never will I forgive myself for all that had happened. It was a toxic relationship, but this will not take away my love for her. I miss Yuan Lin dearly, and I will always love her with all my heart each and every day.”

Neo apologised to Soh’s family, who was not present in court.

“I am truly very, very sorry for causing you such tremendous grief, sorrow and suffering I can only hope that someday, you may find it in your heart to forgive me,” he added.

His outpouring aside, public prosecutors sought at least 15 years’ imprisonment for Neo, saying that his act was “borne out of selfishness and possessiveness”.

Neo’s lawyers, R Thrumurgan and Tan Jun Yin from Trident Law, asked for no more than 10 years’ jail. In their mitigation plea, they said that Neo was so obsessed with Soh that he told her during a trip to Bangkok, Thailand in December 2014 that he wanted to marry her.

However, she said she was not ready for a committed relationship.

“Regrettably, Neo’s long-standing tendency to keep his emotions bottled up within himself led to a deadly outburst... which involved both his mother and the ‘love of his life’,” the lawyers added.

During sentencing, Judicial Commissioner Pang Khang Chau noted the prosecution’s concerns about an apology letter that Neo had given to Soh’s family in September this year.

Deputy public prosecutor Wong Kok Weng argued that it did not reflect genuine remorse because it was written only in 2017 — two years after the incident — and given to the family sometime after Neo pleaded guilty. DPP Wong said that Soh’s family rejected the letter, and Soh’s mother was doubtful of Neo extending an apology “at such a late date”.

However, the High Court judge ruled that there was enough evidence to show remorse on Neo’s part, referencing his statements to the police in the days following the stabbing.

Initially charged with murder, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide in October last year.

The maximum sentence for culpable homicide is life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years’ jail, caning or a fine. Murder carries either a life or death sentence.

Neo’s sentence will be backdated to the day he was remanded, on November 8, 2015.

About the case

Neo and Soh met on the job at the Marina Bay Sands casino, where they worked as customer relations executives in the player development department.

They had an open relationship, which began in 2014.

The couple argued frequently, and at the end of September 2015, Soh broke up with Neo because he was “being too possessive, and overly controlling in their non-exclusive relationship”.

He would constantly check on her whereabouts, as well as access her emails and messages without her permission.

When Neo discovered she had installed the Tinder dating application on her mobile phone, he grew increasingly angry, as she had told him that she wanted to remain single after their break-up.

In November, Neo told his colleagues that he wanted to get even with her for hurting him. She had hurt him by dating other guys while they were in a relationship, and breaking up with him.

On several occasions, Neo also told his friends that he wanted her to “die an ugly death”.

During that same period of time, Neo repeatedly told Soh how much she had hurt him, and that he wanted her to make it up to him by returning favours he had done for her in the past.

She gave in to the requests by going out with him, and buying him meals.

On November 26, Soh received numerous calls and text messages from Neo asking her to get dinner for him.

She agreed.

That night, the pair got into an argument over their relationship problems along the common corridor of his Boon Lay Drive flat.

When Neo blocked her way to stop her from leaving, Soh tried to use her mobile phone to send a text message to her mother.

But Neo snatched the phone from her and hid it in the house, before returning with a knife.

Neo’s mother stood between the pair and tried to wrest the knife from her son. In the ensuing struggle, she knocked Neo’s glasses off, and he retaliated by shoving her to the ground.

Neo then swung the knife at Soh, plunging it into her neck.

She collapsed, and blood oozed out of her neck and mouth.

Neo threw the knife down the rubbish chute, and used a towel to apply pressure on his ex-girlfriend’s neck to stop the bleeding. He also shouted for someone to call the police.

When the police arrived, Neo surrendered himself and confessed that he had stabbed Soh. He also told them he had thrown the knife down the chute.

Soh died in hospital three hours later from the stab wound to her neck, which had completely lacerated her jugular vein.

Neo’s lawyers disputed a psychiatric report in 2015 that found he was not suffering from delusional disorder (jealousy type) or any psychiatric condition at the time of the offence. — TODAY