Dr M to be conferred honorary doctorate by alma mater

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be conferred an Honorary of Doctor of Laws at the King Edward VII College of Medicine, NUS. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is to make a nostalgic return to his alma mater — King Edward VII College of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS), today.

At the university, he will be conferred an Honorary of Doctor of Laws.

Later, at noon, the Prime Minister will be accorded recognition as Honorary Distinguished Patron by the Asean Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO).

Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to attend a private lunch hosted by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, which concludes his first official visit to Singapore after becoming the seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The Prime Minister will later join his Asean counterparts for the official opening ceremony of the 33rd Asean Summit.

Dr Mahathir also is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin later today. — Bernama