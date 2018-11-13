Trudeau sees steel/aluminium deal with US this month

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the GovTech Summit at Paris city hall November 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Nov 13 — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hopes to reach a deal with the US to scrap customs duties for steel and aluminium products later this month, he told AFP yesterday.

“We will meet at the G20 in Argentina and we hope to have good news at that point,” Trudeau said in reference to US President Donald Trump.

Trudeau spoke in Paris, where he and Trump had taken part in commemorations to mark the end of World War I.

The Group of 20 (G20) leading global economies is to hold a two-day summit in Buenos Aires from November 30.

Trudeau said he had spoken briefly with Trump in Paris and added: “We agreed to work on eliminating these tariffs.”

On June 1, the US slapped tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from Canada to which Ottawa responded with measures of its own a month later.

Relations between the two North American leaders have seen highs and lows, but Trudeau said they were now “constructive,” and added: “We find ways to work together even though we obviously do not agree on everything.” — AFP