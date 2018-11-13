Police to assist Welfare Dept in conducting background checks on child caretakers

Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the recent spate of abuse cases deaths involving babies and children required a more comprehensive solution. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

PEKAN, Nov 13 — The police will cooperate with the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to provide background checks on child caretakers.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the recent spate of abuse cases deaths involving babies and children required a more comprehensive solution.

According to him, the incidents served as a ‘wake-up call’ for the police to take appropriate action in line with the department’s capabilities.

“We can assist in terms of providing information on whether the caretaker or his or her family members have been involved in crimes, or were drug addicts,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the 30th Malaysian Auxiliary Police Annual Conference here yesterday.

On Friday, Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal, an 11-month-old baby died after spending two days at the Serdang Hospital in critical condition after she was believed to have been physically and sexually abused by her caretaker’s husband. — Bernama