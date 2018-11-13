Maszlee says will step down as IIUM president by end of the month

Maszlee was appointed as the seventh IIUM president for a three-year term beginning September following the approval of IIUM Constitutional Head, Sultan Ahmad Shah. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik says he is set to step down as president of the International Islamic University (IIUM) after the appointment of his replacement is finalised by the end of the month.

“Actually, I had already decided to relinquish IIUM president’s post after the IIUM convocation and the appointment process for my successor is completed. I believe the process will be settled by late November,” he said via Twitter last night.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday advised Maszlee to resign from the post as soon as possible.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, said the government and the party had made the decision for Maszlee to give up the post, however, the Simpang Renggam MP had demanded for some time to do so.

Maszlee said he respected the decision of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Cabinet and Muhyiddin over the matter.

Maszlee was appointed as the seventh IIUM president for a three-year term beginning September following the approval of IIUM Constitutional Head, Sultan Ahmad Shah. He replaced Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim whose contract ended in July.

However, many questioned his appointment to the post, as it went against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto to free educational institutions from political influence. — Bernama