Suspect confesses to bathing baby on day of sexual abuse incident, cops say

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KAJANG, Nov 13 — Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the suspect in the case of the 11-month-old baby girl who died due to sexual abuse has confessed to bathing the victim on the morning of the incident.

He said the disclosure was made by the suspect, who was also the husband of the babysitter, to the police yesterday.

“Before this, the suspect did not admit to handling the baby, but yesterday’s development has revealed he has been bathing and dressing the infant...so far, the suspect did not indicate he had done anything bad to the victim,” he said in a press conference at the Kajang district police headquarters here yesterday.

“The remand period of the babysitter ended today (Monday) and the suspect’s remand which ends tomorrow will be extended, we will also investigate whether the suspect who tested positive for methaphetamine has a mental problem. Besides the case which was earlier being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2002 will be changed to Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Bernama had earlier reported that the baby girl died at about 10.30am on Friday, after spending two days in critical condition at Serdang Hospital near here.

The post mortem found the cause of death was believed to be due to blunt-force trauma to the head. The baby was also found to have tears on her hymen and anus. — Bernama