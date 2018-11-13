Govt to assist delinquents in getting jobs, minister says

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during the National Youth Research Seminar 2018 at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will focus on youths who are risk factors for criminal activities due to social conditions, by helping them gain employment skills.

Its minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, said this was to ensure that the country’s social agenda could be met and delinquent youths were given the same opportunities as other individuals, especially their right to work.

“Troubled youths are often associated with social stigma on the streets and they have problems in getting a job. As such the government will find a way to help them out,” he told reporters after officiating the National Youth Research Seminar 2018 (YOURS’18) at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), yesterday.

The two-day seminar themed ‘Addressing Social Agenda Challenges Towards Wellbeing of Youths’ which began yesterday will discuss on six major issues including social ills, screen addiction, mental health and r youth development issues.

YOURS’ 18 organised by the Institute for Youth Research Malaysia (IYRES) will see 45 articles or research papers being presented by academicians, researchers from government agencies and graduates from various fields.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said the ministry was also committed to finding a solution to the issue of employment among bumiputera graduates.

“Ninety-six per cent of technical education and vocational training (TVET) graduates manage to get employment which is very much higher than those with a degree.

“The government will take into consideration the views of all parties including private companies and government agencies in resolving this issue,” he said. — Bernama