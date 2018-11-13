Dr Mahathir and his brilliant action — Ahmad Shahir Abdul Aziz

NOVEMBER 13 — Some people may argue why the present prime minister is so keen to forge a close relationship with Japan and continue to emulate them even though he did the same when he was first in power a long time ago.

The answers might be different for each of us and it depends on what we think. Certainly, one of the reason is to bring more advance technology and cultivate high-value manufacturing activities in Malaysia. Other reasons might be emulating Japanese culture which is synonym with preseverence, enthusiastic, and civilised society.

Nevertheless, there are actually hidden reasons behind it. The economic difficulties that have beset the world has become a major reasons of his action. Furthermore, the potential impact of the US-China trade war on global economy has pushed him forward with business-friendly policy to ensure Malaysia will enjoy benefits from the disputes.

Looking at the current news, the trade war has adversely impact China’s economy and push many companies to shift some or all of their production to other countries. For instance, there are at least four huge Japanese firms have confirmed to move production out of China, in response to the ongoing trade war between US and China. Four of them are Asahi Kasei, Komatsu, Iris Ohyama and Mitsubishi Electric that have shifted their production of goods that are shipped to the United States from China to other countries.

In view of this, based on facts and arguement aforementioned, it justifies Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s action to forge close relationship with Japan in luring more Japanese firms to move their operation in Malaysia.

More importantly, it shows his brilliant idea in making Malaysia as alternative for manufactureres from other countries as well especially US and Europe that are operating in China by using Japan as a stepping stone since Japan is part of the US trade allies which also includes other advanced economies such as UK, Germany, France and Canada.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.