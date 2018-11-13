Three killed in explosion at Spain fireworks factory

There were just six people in the century-old factory at the time of the blast. — Reuters file pic

GRANADA, Nov 13 — Three people died and another three were injured yesterday in an explosion at a fireworks factory in southern Spain, regional authorities said.

The “strong explosion” at the factory in Guadix was felt across the city of around 20,000 resident near Granada, Guadix city hall said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Three people were killed and another three people were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, local emergency services said.

There were just six people in the century-old factory at the time of the blast, according to Guadix city hall. — AFP