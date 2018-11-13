Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Ella Mai feature on ‘Creed II’ soundtrack

'Creed II' hits US theaters this month. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — Mike WiLL Made It, the executive producer of the Creed II soundtrack, has revealed the star-packed track listing for the album, which includes Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Ella Mai, ASAP Rocky and Vince Staples.

Following up the original 2015 Creed movie, Creed II is the eighth installment in the Rocky film franchise, starring Michael B. Jordan as a boxer who trains under Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone).

The soundtrack, on which Mike WiLL Made It collaborated with composer Ludwig Göransson and music supervisors Jen Malone and Fam Rothstein, adds major star power to the already high-profile sports drama.

In a tweet revealing the track listing, the executive producer boasted the album’s “rare collabs” and more, writing, “THE SOUNDTRACK / COLLABORATION ALBUM GAME WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AFTER THIS.”

Among the artists featured on the album are Lil Wayne, Bon Iver, Vince Staples and Ella Mai.

There are also collaborations between ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg and Nicki Minaj; Nas and Rick Ross; Young Thug and Swae Lee; Pharrell and Kendrick Lamar; and Rae Sremmurd and Kodak Black; plus a single track, F.I.G.H.T., that features Eearz, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo and Juicy J.

Creed II is scheduled to hit US theaters on November 21. — AFP-Relaxnews