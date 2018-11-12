Guan Eng denies falling asleep in Parliament

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng attends Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has clarified that his eyes were strained during the Parliament session this morning.

Commenting on an image which was uploaded by Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa on his Twitter account showing Lim closing his eyes when Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin was debating Budget 2019, Lim said he could still take down notes while resting his eyes.

“My eyes were strained just like during the last Parliamentary session, but I came to the Parliamentary debate to hear Opposition Leader @Khairykj’s speech, and took down notes while resting my eyes.

“Don’t tell me Umno secretary-general @AnnuarMusa has run out of political topics that he has to pick on this issue,” he said on his Twitter account today.

Mata saya sedikit kurang sihat spt sesi Parlimen yg lepas, tetapi masih hadir perbahasan Parlimen untuk dengar ucapan wakil Ketua Pembangkang @Khairykj, dan sempat catit nota sambil rehatkan mata. Takkan Setiausaha Agung UMNO @AnnuarMusa hilang modal politik cari isu macam ini. pic.twitter.com/oRsmE2xSkk — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) November 12, 2018

Earlier, Annuar claimed that the Bagan MP was asleep during the debate session.

“BN’s shadow Finance Minister is debating Budget 2019 tabling the People’s Economic Initiatives (IER)/@ alternative Budget... the Minister of Finance has fallen asleep... or is sound asleep?” he said. — Bernama