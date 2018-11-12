Mat Yo saves the day

Malaysia’s Norshahrul Idlan Talaha celebrates his second goal during the AFF Suzuki Cup group A match against Laos in Kuala Lumpur November 12,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT JALIL, Nov 12 — Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, better known as Mat Yo, spared Malaysia’s blushes with two late goals against Laos to give Malaysia a hard fought 3-1 win in their Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign tonight at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe made several changes to his starting line-up from the game against Cambodia last Thursday where they won 1-0.

Naturalised player Mohamadou Sumareh was injured during yesterday’s training session and was replaced with Safawi Rasid on the right wing, while Syazwan Zainon and Syafiq Ahmad got starts in midfield instead of Syamer Kutty Abba.

Malaysia’s Mohamad Zaquan Adha celebrates his equaliser goal during the AFF Suzuki Cup group A match against Laos in Kuala Lumpur November 12,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Malaysia fell behind as early as the seventh minute from a sublime free kick from Laos midfielder Phithack Kongmathilath.

He curled his shot into the top left corner, and though Khairul Fahmi Che Mat got his fingertips to the ball, it wasn’t enough to keep the ball out.

Malaysia immediately upped the tempo.

In the 15th minute, some neat play on the right allowed Syahmi Safari space and the Selangor left-back sent a cross into the box for captain Zaqhuan Adha Abdul Radzak to steer into the goal.

Malaysia’s Muhammad Syahmi Safari in action during the AFF Suzuki Cup group A match against Laos in Kuala Lumpur November 12,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Malaysia’s relentless attacks in the second half yielded multiple chances at goal, but finally with four minutes left in regulation, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha scored from close range after Laos defenders failed to clear Malaysia’s corner kick.

He added Malaysia’s second and third in stoppage time, sneaking behind the defenders to head the ball home from close range.

With two wins in a row, Malaysia will temporarily top Group A with six points from two games.

They will next face tournament favourites Vietnam on Friday at the Minh Dy National Stadium in Hanoi.