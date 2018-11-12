Nacho and Casemiro blows add to Real Madrid injury woes

Real Madrid’s Nacho reacts at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid September 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Nov 12 — Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez will miss two months and midfielder Casemiro around three weeks, according to reports in Spain, as the club’s injury crisis deepens.

Both players were substituted after sustaining problems during Madrid’s 4-2 La Liga win at Celta Vigo yesterday.

Madrid said in a statement today that Nacho had suffered a dislocation in his right knee and Casemiro had sprained his ankle.

The European champions are already missing defenders Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal through injury, as well as striker Mariano Diaz. — Reuters