PKR election process needs to be reviewed, says Dr Afif

Dr Afif Bahardin said PKR needs to review the party election process. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 12 — Deputy head of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth movement (AMK) Dr Afif Bahardin said there was a need for the Central PKR leadership to review the process of the PKR party election which was seen as not representing the voice of the majority and the grassroots as a whole.

Dr Afif, who conceded that there were weaknesses in the party’s election process, said changes were necessary to ensure that the PKR remained relevant and for the survival of the party which was now a ruling party.

“As a reformed party, we must have awareness, commitment and self-confidence to make changes. If we are rigid, refuse to make changes, we will eventually become (like) Umno and Barisan Nasional which did not want to change according to the needs of the people and uphold democratic and just principles.

“If we make mistakes, we must admit them and should move away from the mistakes and do the correct thing. That’s the principle of reforms which we uphold in PKR,” he told reporters when met at the lobby of the State Legislative Assembly Building, here today.

He said he would move a motion on the matter at the AMK Congress scheduled to be held in Shah Alam, Selangor on Friday.

Dr Afif said the party’s election process was most important to reflect and provide confidence to the people that PKR was a strong and transparent party.

Asked whether the proposal that the election be limited to the delegates only, Dr Afif said the matter should be discussed before the decision on it was finalised. — Bernama