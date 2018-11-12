Sarawak minister refutes petroleum sales tax claims

Dr Sim said the 5 per cent sales was only a small step on Sarawak’s road to financial independence.

KUCHING, Nov 12 — A state Cabinet minister said he was shocked to hear some state assemblymen stating that the 5 per cent sales tax on exported petroleum products will have a severe impact and spell hardship for the people of Sarawak.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the 5 per cent sales tax that Sarawak intends to impose on exported petroleum products with an estimated revenue of RM3.9 billion for Sarawak beginning next year was only a small step on its road to financial independence.

He said, after 55 years, it was time for Sarawakians to take steps to look after the state.

“We must not fail the late Tok Nan’s constant reminder ‘Jaga Sarawak baik-baik’, said Sim, referring to Sarawak’s former chief minister the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s reminder to the people of Sarawak and the state’s leaders.

“With our own money, we can proceed with our much needed infrastructure development without being dependant on the Federal government,” said Sim in his winding up speech for his ministry at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Sim also said the sustainability of Sarawak’s financial independence relies on prudent and transparent management of Sarawak’s wealth.

Meanwhile, Sim urged Sarawak Members of Parliament to speak up for Sarawak.

He said all members of Parliament from Sarawak should realise that it is not merely what is written in the constitution, or what was taken away intentionally or unintentionally over the years but also what is not written in the constitution that matters, adding that it was never too late to right what is wrong. — Bernama