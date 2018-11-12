Police awaiting forensic report on bicycle tyre-throwing case

KL police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim speaks during a press conference in IPK Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Police are still waiting for the forensic report on the case of a teenager who was injured when a bicycle tyre was thrown from a unit in Block 41, Gombak Setia People’s Housing Project (PPR), here, on November 2.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said they were still going through the statements taken from several individuals to determine the cause of the incident.

“There has been no arrest and the investigation is ongoing.

“Wait for the forensic report first,” he told reporters at the High-Profile Policing Programme in Publika, Solaris, Jalan Dutamas 1, today.

Mazlan was earlier reported saying that police had called eight people, including one from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), to assist in the investigation.

The media had also reported that the 19-year-old nearly died when he was hit by a bicycle tyre thrown from the upper floor of the flat. He received 15 stitches on his head and also injured his elbow.

This is not the first incident, though. Earlier this year, a 15-year-old boy died after being hit by a chair thrown from an upper floor of the Seri Pantai PPR in Pantai Dalam.

On another matter, Mazlan said that while the crime index in the Publika Solaris area had dropped by 9.8 per cent, the property crime index saw an increase of 16 cases from the figure in the same period last year. — Bernama